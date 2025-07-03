LETTER: Lack of preparation risks losing a generation’s potential

People on the side of a road looking for work. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
SA’s persistent unemployment crisis — particularly among the youth — is our greatest long-term threat. Yet we often leap from vague interventions to the desired outcome (jobs) without addressing the real gap: our education system isn’t producing the innovators who will create those jobs.
An efficient state can only hire so many people. Meaningful job creation happens when businesses grow — and that growth starts with entrepreneurs. We can't expect pro-business reforms to work if there aren’t enough entrepreneurs to benefit from them. We urgently need to cultivate a generation of business creators — and that starts in the classroom.
Two examples show how this can work. In the US, Poppi — a health-focused soda brand founded in 2018 — scaled to $100m in sales and was acquired by PepsiCo in 2025 for nearly $2bn — growing from two to 200 employees in the process.
In SA, Pura — founded a year earlier — identified the same trend and developed a sustainable, healthier soda drink, which is now sold globally. These aren’t just product success stories. They are job creation stories rooted in entrepreneurial vision.
But do our schools enable such vision? The reality is that SA’s education system still battles with pit latrines, safety and basic literacy. Meanwhile, the global economy demands creativity, critical thinking and digital fluency. We risk losing an entire generation’s potential — not from lack of ideas, but lack of preparation.
If we want jobs, we need businesses. And if we want businesses, we need education systems that empower every child — not just a privileged few — to become curious, informed and capable of innovation. Until then, our economy will remain trapped by the very system that should be setting it free. This is the national dialogue we should be having.
Nicole Mirkin CEO of Omnia Strategic Counsel & Communications
