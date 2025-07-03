Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lack of preparation risks losing a generation’s potential

Meaningful job creation happens when businesses grow, and that growth starts with entrepreneurs

03 July 2025 - 13:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People on the side of a road looking for work. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
People on the side of a road looking for work. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s persistent unemployment crisis — particularly among the youth — is our greatest long-term threat. Yet we often leap from vague interventions to the desired outcome (jobs) without addressing the real gap: our education system isn’t producing the innovators who will create those jobs.

An efficient state can only hire so many people. Meaningful job creation happens when businesses grow — and that growth starts with entrepreneurs. We can't expect pro-business reforms to work if there aren’t enough entrepreneurs to benefit from them. We urgently need to cultivate a generation of business creators — and that starts in the classroom.

Two examples show how this can work. In the US, Poppi — a health-focused soda brand founded in 2018 — scaled to $100m in sales and was acquired by PepsiCo in 2025 for nearly $2bn — growing from two to 200 employees in the process. 

In SA, Pura — founded a year earlier — identified the same trend and developed a sustainable, healthier soda drink, which is now sold globally. These aren’t just product success stories. They are job creation stories rooted in entrepreneurial vision.

But do our schools enable such vision? The reality is that SA’s education system still battles with pit latrines, safety and basic literacy. Meanwhile, the global economy demands creativity, critical thinking and digital fluency. We risk losing an entire generation’s potential — not from lack of ideas, but lack of preparation.

If we want jobs, we need businesses. And if we want businesses, we need education systems that empower every child — not just a privileged few — to become curious, informed and capable of innovation. Until then, our economy will remain trapped by the very system that should be setting it free. This is the national dialogue we should be having.

Nicole Mirkin
CEO of Omnia Strategic Counsel & Communications

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Student grouping calls for axing of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane

The SASF says Nkabane’s ‘actions have consistently demonstrated a lack of prioritisation of student interests’
National
2 days ago

Pick n Pay flags spazas as market force

CEO acknowledges there is pressure on the traditional supermarket model
Companies
9 hours ago

Jobs, skills, trade: how the B20 could change everything

SPONSORED | From spaza shops to tech startups, Mxolisi Mgojo explains why B20 SA is a chance to shape Africa’s future
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Fare thee well, Foxton
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA’s twin batting prodigies ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.