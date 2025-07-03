Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A system to help road users

03 July 2025 - 14:17
Brian Kantor. Picture: Supplied
Brian Kantor. Picture: Supplied

Brian Kantor’s most recent column refers (“How to drive the Road Accident Fund to success”, July 3).

In Ghana, everyone has to display a sticker on their number plate that demonstrates that their insurance is up to date. SA could implement a similar system.

The biggest beneficiary of such a system would be road users, who would hopefully see a meaningful fall in accidents, injuries and fatalities that would follow as the risk pricing of drivers and the roadworthiness of their vehicles translated into behaviour change.

The cross-subsidisation that now takes place — from careful drivers to reckless drivers, from sober drivers to drunk drivers — would diminish.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

