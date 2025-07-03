Brian Kantor’s most recent column refers (“How to drive the Road Accident Fund to success”, July 3).
In Ghana, everyone has to display a sticker on their number plate that demonstrates that their insurance is up to date. SA could implement a similar system.
The biggest beneficiary of such a system would be road users, who would hopefully see a meaningful fall in accidents, injuries and fatalities that would follow as the risk pricing of drivers and the roadworthiness of their vehicles translated into behaviour change.
The cross-subsidisation that now takes place — from careful drivers to reckless drivers, from sober drivers to drunk drivers — would diminish.
Greg Becker Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: A system to help road users
