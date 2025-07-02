US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Your editorial opinion refers (“Congo’s fragile peace deal”, July 1). It seems likely that Donald Trump wants access to the DRC’s mineral wealth. If US companies invest in developing mines and anyone tries to start stealing or interfering, Trump will stamp on them, and “they” will know that for sure, because it is likely to have been explained carefully to them.
Lest we forget, the US can see every square centimetre of that region, likely in real time (if it wants to). So every time the various militias or armies start moving the Americans will know before they do. “They” won’t even see the US bombers coming.
And again, lest we forget, Trump almost certainly doesn’t consider the whining UN as any sort of deterrent. He keeps reminding us that he “has all the cards”. Sadly (maybe) he does.
Steve Shepherd
LETTER: Trump's barbed minerals interest
If US companies invest in developing mines and anyone tries to interfere president will stamp on them
Steve Shepherd
Via BusinessLIVE
