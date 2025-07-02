Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A tax too much to bear

Exposure of the anticompetition actions of the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal is past time

02 July 2025 - 16:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Expropriation is happening in SA”, July 1). The exposure of the anticompetition actions of the weaponised Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal is indeed past time.

I have participated in, or had a spectator seat to, its doings in recent years, and the extractive and illogical actions of the commission have become a tax too much to bear for many. It is filled with supercilious bureaucrats masquerading as economic fundis, who battle to grasp the concept of market definition and lose their way from there.

Sadly judge Dennis Davis was an active participant in its expansion, being a person of firm belief in “tax the rich”. He may have had a Damascus moment, but during Ebrahim Patel’s ruinous terms, as the creeping toll on easy targets such as multinational companies such as Walmart, AB InBev and PepsiCo gathered momentum, he and many others had nothing to say.

SA’s big publications mostly thought it was all very fair, you know because of transformation and all, and SA’s assets were cheap anyway. Avery’s devastating dissection of this undemocratic institution would indeed be good work for the incoming DA deputy trade & industry minister.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA

It’s not the land but capital, extracted by competition bureaucrats using ‘public interest guidelines’
Opinion
1 day ago

VAT hike unnecessary, says Dennis Davis

Retired judge and tax expert says money could easily be found elsewhere in Treasury’s R2-trillion budget
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Another mauve DA line crossed as bad ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA’s twin batting prodigies ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA

Opinion / Columnists

VAT hike unnecessary, says Dennis Davis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.