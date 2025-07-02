Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Expropriation is happening in SA”, July 1). The exposure of the anticompetition actions of the weaponised Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal is indeed past time.
I have participated in, or had a spectator seat to, its doings in recent years, and the extractive and illogical actions of the commission have become a tax too much to bear for many. It is filled with supercilious bureaucrats masquerading as economic fundis, who battle to grasp the concept of market definition and lose their way from there.
Sadly judge Dennis Davis was an active participant in its expansion, being a person of firm belief in “tax the rich”. He may have had a Damascus moment, but during Ebrahim Patel’s ruinous terms, as the creeping toll on easy targets such as multinational companies such as Walmart, AB InBev and PepsiCo gathered momentum, he and many others had nothing to say.
SA’s big publications mostly thought it was all very fair, you know because of transformation and all, and SA’s assets were cheap anyway. Avery’s devastating dissection of this undemocratic institution would indeed be good work for the incoming DA deputy trade & industry minister.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: A tax too much to bear
Exposure of the anticompetition actions of the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal is past time
Martin Neethling
MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA
VAT hike unnecessary, says Dennis Davis
