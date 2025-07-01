Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We take our freedom for granted

To truly honour Youth Month and our democracy, young adults must register to vote

01 July 2025
Life in SA can be incredibly difficult and our politics can look like a soapy, but we are truly blessed to live in a democracy, one instrumentally built by young people.

The events of June 16 1976 will forever be marked as the beginning of the end of the apartheid government. It therefore breaks my heart as a member of the born free generation that we take our freedom for granted.

This is clear from youth voter registration. While South Africans aged 15-40 account for about 40% of our population, less than half of us are on the voters’ roll. Soon our elders will pass on, leaving us at the helm and with a responsibility we will be unable to grab with both hands.

To truly honour Youth Month and our democracy, young adults must register to vote. There was a time in SA when we did not all have this right. It costs you nothing, but it is the biggest investment.

All you need to register online click here is your ID and cellphone number.

Hlumelo Jubase
Via email

