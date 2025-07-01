Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National dialogue deflects attention

The DA and all minorities should stay well away from it

01 July 2025 - 16:22
Picture: 123RF

Does Business Day really think there will be “an honest civil society-led National Dialogue” that would amount to a kind of referendum on the ANC’s misrule? (“The return of the politics of spectacle”, June 30). Do you think President Cyril Ramaphosa will entertain that?

We paid more than R1bn for the Zondo state capture commission and nothing has come of it. How will a “national dialogue” change anything? Everyone knows (or should know) that the president’s call is purely to deflect attention from ANC failure.

The DA is right to stay well away from it as “good faith” and the ANC are mutually exclusive. All minorities should stay away as well, until the removal of discriminatory legislation is up for discussion. Otherwise we’re just turkeys discussing whether to vote for Christmas.

The ANC can have a “national dialogue” with its DA partner in parliament every day of the week if it wants to get SA on the right track. That’s where decisions are, and should be, made. That is how democracy is supposed to work, right?

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso

Threats of a walkout by coalition partners and boycott of the National Dialogue ‘creating instability’
Politics
1 day ago

LETTER: National dialogue doomed to fail

Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies the SACP and Crime Inc
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle

The tit-for-tat between the ANC and DA has nothing to do with national interest, and everything with dynamics in the parties
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa has killed his reputation

DA should take their medicine and ignore this national dialogue talk-shop
Opinion
1 hour ago

John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs

DA leader and agriculture minister faces sanction  should he refuse to participate in the national dialogue’s interministerial committee
Politics
1 day ago
