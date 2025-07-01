Does Business Day really think there will be “an honest civil society-led National Dialogue” that would amount to a kind of referendum on the ANC’s misrule? (“The return of the politics of spectacle”, June 30). Do you think President Cyril Ramaphosa will entertain that?
LETTER: National dialogue deflects attention
The DA and all minorities should stay well away from it
Ian Ferguson
