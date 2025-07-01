The number of distortions in Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column are too numerous to detail, so for expediency’s sake I’ll stick with the most glaring: neither Capitec’s nor Discovery’s growth has much to do with constructive BEE (“When redress fuels growth”, June 30).
Both boards are almost exclusively white, and both companies were built on white technical and business prowess. That they were clever (sly?) enough to publicly toe the government line while exploiting the ANC patronage machine (government jobs, grants, tenders) doesn’t make them BEE heroes.
This kind of one-dimensional soapboxing really devalues Business Day. Even worse, it is spitting in the face of BEE corruption’s countless victims, including Babita Deokaran.
Marc Lyon Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Capitec and Discovery are not BEE heroes
One-dimensional soapboxing spits in the face of BEE corruption’s countless victims
The number of distortions in Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column are too numerous to detail, so for expediency’s sake I’ll stick with the most glaring: neither Capitec’s nor Discovery’s growth has much to do with constructive BEE (“When redress fuels growth”, June 30).
Both boards are almost exclusively white, and both companies were built on white technical and business prowess. That they were clever (sly?) enough to publicly toe the government line while exploiting the ANC patronage machine (government jobs, grants, tenders) doesn’t make them BEE heroes.
This kind of one-dimensional soapboxing really devalues Business Day. Even worse, it is spitting in the face of BEE corruption’s countless victims, including Babita Deokaran.
Marc Lyon
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: When redress fuels growth
Tau defends legal sector transformation policy in battle against big law firms
Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with transformation objectives
Inside Starlink’s R2bn plan for Southern Africa
LETTER: Get over the past and act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: When redress fuels growth
SHAWN HAGEDORN: ANC’s strategy has morphed to rely on racial populism
PETER BRUCE: Waiting in vain for BEE boffins to make investment case
MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA
Inside Starlink’s R2bn plan for Southern Africa
Tau defends legal sector transformation policy in battle against big law firms
Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with transformation objectives
LISTEN | Ramaphosa says no rule-bending for Musk’s Starlink
LETTER: Get over the past and act
LETTER: BEE is non-negotiable
LETTER: The high cost of BEE
LETTER: SA’s social engineering woes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.