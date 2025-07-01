Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Capitec and Discovery are not BEE heroes

One-dimensional soapboxing spits in the face of BEE corruption’s countless victims

01 July 2025 - 15:50
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

The number of distortions in Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column are too numerous to detail, so for expediency’s sake I’ll stick with the most glaring: neither Capitec’s nor Discovery’s growth has much to do with constructive BEE (“When redress fuels growth”, June 30).

Both boards are almost exclusively white, and both companies were built on white technical and business prowess. That they were clever (sly?) enough to publicly toe the government line while exploiting the ANC patronage machine (government jobs, grants, tenders) doesn’t make them BEE heroes.

This kind of one-dimensional soapboxing really devalues Business Day. Even worse, it is spitting in the face of BEE corruption’s countless victims, including Babita Deokaran.

Marc Lyon
Via BusinessLIVE

