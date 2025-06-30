The finding is only preliminary. BRP respectfully disagrees and has lodged an appeal to address what we believe is an incorrect assessment of our business practices.
We further firmly deny receiving fees for services not rendered, as the article baselessly alleges, and are confident the appeal process will affirm our compliance with all regulations, including those under the Health Professions Act. We look forward to a full vindication at a fair inquiry.
BRP also categorically refutes allegations of fronting. We are actively engaging with Dr Thapelo Motshudi’s legal team to resolve this dispute amicably, prioritising a fair outcome that preserves Motshudi Bergman Ross Radiologists’s ability to deliver quality radiology services.
BRP has communicated transparently with Netcare to ensure service continuity and reassure stakeholders that our commitment to exceptional healthcare remains unwavering, ensuring no disruption to patient care.
Dr Jack Bergman CEO, Bergman Ross & Partners
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ruling wrongs Bergman Ross & Partners
Radiology firm lodges appeal against HPCSA finding it guilty of unprofessional conduct
Bergman Ross & Partners (BRP) strongly rejects the assertion in your article that the Health Professions Council of SA has found it guilty of unprofessional conduct (“Council finds Netcare provider BRP guilty of unprofessional conduct”, June 25).
The finding is only preliminary. BRP respectfully disagrees and has lodged an appeal to address what we believe is an incorrect assessment of our business practices.
We further firmly deny receiving fees for services not rendered, as the article baselessly alleges, and are confident the appeal process will affirm our compliance with all regulations, including those under the Health Professions Act. We look forward to a full vindication at a fair inquiry.
BRP also categorically refutes allegations of fronting. We are actively engaging with Dr Thapelo Motshudi’s legal team to resolve this dispute amicably, prioritising a fair outcome that preserves Motshudi Bergman Ross Radiologists’s ability to deliver quality radiology services.
BRP has communicated transparently with Netcare to ensure service continuity and reassure stakeholders that our commitment to exceptional healthcare remains unwavering, ensuring no disruption to patient care.
Dr Jack Bergman
CEO, Bergman Ross & Partners
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Elon Musk, depression and South Africa’s cowboy ketamine clinics
HIV deaths in South Africa may be massively undercounted, study shows
BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting claims
HIV deaths in South Africa may be massively undercounted, study shows
Elon Musk, depression and South Africa’s cowboy ketamine clinics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.