LETTER: Ruling wrongs Bergman Ross & Partners

Radiology firm lodges appeal against HPCSA finding it guilty of unprofessional conduct

30 June 2025 - 16:51
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bergman Ross & Partners (BRP) strongly rejects the assertion in your article that the Health Professions Council of SA has found it guilty of unprofessional conduct (“Council finds Netcare provider BRP guilty of unprofessional conduct”, June 25).

The finding is only preliminary. BRP respectfully disagrees and has lodged an appeal to address what we believe is an incorrect assessment of our business practices. 

We further firmly deny receiving fees for services not rendered, as the article baselessly alleges, and are confident the appeal process will affirm our compliance with all regulations, including those under the Health Professions Act. We look forward to a full vindication at a fair inquiry.

BRP also categorically refutes allegations of fronting. We are actively engaging with Dr Thapelo Motshudi’s legal team to resolve this dispute amicably, prioritising a fair outcome that preserves Motshudi Bergman Ross Radiologists’s ability to deliver quality radiology services. 

BRP has communicated transparently with Netcare to ensure service continuity and reassure stakeholders that our commitment to exceptional healthcare remains unwavering, ensuring no disruption to patient care.

Dr Jack Bergman
CEO, Bergman Ross & Partners

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Elon Musk, depression and South Africa’s cowboy ketamine clinics

Musk admitted to using it for depression, ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry died from using too much of it, and in South Africa, some health-care ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HIV deaths in South Africa may be massively undercounted, study shows

An SAMRC study has provided evidence that the undercounting of deaths due to HIV might be even greater than previously thought
News & Fox
2 months ago

BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting claims

Bergman Ross & Partners accused of using a black radiologist to win a lucrative contract
Companies
2 months ago
