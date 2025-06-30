It was in any event doomed from the start, since Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies both of the two main ANC policy gatekeepers — the SACP and fellow travellers, and Crime Inc.
If the Africanist communist ideology is undermined the dialogue is over, and if the feeding trough is even partially drained it is over too.
There is no shortage of easy first steps to effect some economic improvement in SA, all of which have been ignored, including a detailed National Development Plan.
They are gathering dust because such initiatives cannot get past these regressive ANC components.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: National dialogue doomed to fail
Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies the SACP and Crime Inc
The DA hardly needs an excuse to resile from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s typical can-kicking national dialogue stunt (“John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs”, June 30).
It was in any event doomed from the start, since Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies both of the two main ANC policy gatekeepers — the SACP and fellow travellers, and Crime Inc.
If the Africanist communist ideology is undermined the dialogue is over, and if the feeding trough is even partially drained it is over too.
There is no shortage of easy first steps to effect some economic improvement in SA, all of which have been ignored, including a detailed National Development Plan.
They are gathering dust because such initiatives cannot get past these regressive ANC components.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso
John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs
EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle
LETTER: Societal ‘dialogue’ will not succeed with pre-planned outcomes
LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Societal ‘dialogue’ will not succeed with pre-planned outcomes
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to deliver their budget vote speeches
EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle
LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue
NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa sits on his hands as a bleak future beckons
John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs
Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.