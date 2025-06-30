Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National dialogue doomed to fail

Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies the SACP and Crime Inc

30 June 2025 - 16:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The DA hardly needs an excuse to resile from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s typical can-kicking national dialogue stunt (“John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs”, June 30).

It was in any event doomed from the start, since Ramaphosa cannot implement anything arising from it unless it satisfies both of the two main ANC policy gatekeepers — the SACP and fellow travellers, and Crime Inc.

If the Africanist communist ideology is undermined the dialogue is over, and if the feeding trough is even partially drained it is over too.

There is no shortage of easy first steps to effect some economic improvement in SA, all of which have been ignored, including a detailed National Development Plan. 

They are gathering dust because such initiatives cannot get past these regressive ANC components. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso

Threats of a walkout by coalition partners and boycott of the National Dialogue ‘creating instability’
Politics
7 hours ago

John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs

DA leader and agriculture minister faces sanction  should he refuse to participate in the national dialogue’s interministerial committee
Politics
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle

The tit-for-tat between the ANC and DA has nothing to do with national interest, and everything with dynamics in the parties
Opinion
17 hours ago

LETTER: Societal ‘dialogue’ will not succeed with pre-planned outcomes

Hard not to be cynical about national dialogue
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue

What exactly is a social compact supposed to achieve?
Opinion
6 days ago
