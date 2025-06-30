Toby Shapshak is consuming a very curated, “progressive” view of everything from “apartheid” Israel to why SA’s case at the International Court of Justice is “brave” and why New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is a breath of fresh air, to why Afrikaners that move to the US are actually traitors (“Stop getting your news on TikTok”, June 27).
Business Day attempts to stay on the fairway, but most other news organisations don’t make any attempt at “balance” any more, in some cases straying into full-blown Bell Pottinger territory.
To dismiss X as a “toxic environment of right-wing trolls” simply means conservative voices that counter these globalist narratives are not heard at all. One can’t really argue that TikTok is the best go-to for the latest on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut, but thinking mainstream media are serving you the whole story is naive in the extreme.
Read those Shapshak listed by all means, as I do, but also look for sources that disagree with them. After that it’s up to you.
Martin Neethling
LETTER: Balanced news is welcome
Business Day bucks trend by trying to stay on the fairway
