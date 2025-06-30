Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Balanced news is welcome

Business Day bucks trend by trying to stay on the fairway

30 June 2025 - 16:57
Toby Shapshak is consuming a very curated, “progressive” view of everything from “apartheid” Israel to why SA’s case at the International Court of Justice is “brave” and why New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is a breath of fresh air, to why Afrikaners that move to the US are actually traitors (“Stop getting your news on TikTok”, June 27).

Business Day attempts to stay on the fairway, but most other news organisations don’t make any attempt at “balance” any more, in some cases straying into full-blown Bell Pottinger territory.

To dismiss X as a “toxic environment of right-wing trolls” simply means conservative voices that counter these globalist narratives are not heard at all. One can’t really argue that TikTok is the best go-to for the latest on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut, but thinking mainstream media are serving you the whole story is naive in the extreme.

Read those Shapshak listed by all means, as I do, but also look for sources that disagree with them. After that it’s up to you.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Stop getting your news on TikTok

Go back to basics and get information from places that aren’t designed to be distractions from your real life
Opinion
3 days ago

Forty years of Business Day insight

Each weekday Business Day has aimed to combine global style and analytical rigour with a distinctly SA journalistic flair
Opinion
2 months ago

TIMELINE: SA economic history through the lens of Business Day: 1985-2025

From its launch in 1985 as SA’s first national business daily to marking its 40th anniversary with a dramatic redesign
Opinion
2 months ago

ANNA COLLARD: How deepfakes and disinformation threaten business

Corporate disinformation includes fake press releases that can tank stock and deepfaked CEOs that can authorise wire transfers
Opinion
2 months ago

CARTOON: Press freedom under pressure

Friday, March 28 2025
Opinion
3 months ago
