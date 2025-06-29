Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Use tax incentives in racial redress

Better to elicit compliance via reduced tax and dissuade noncompliance with steeper rates

29 June 2025 - 15:32
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF
Columnist Peter Bruce reminds us (“Combat lack of accountability with fear of what voters think”, June 26) that, at odds with the nondiscrimination clause of the bill of rights, the ANC is intent on forcing companies to yield 30% ownership to black South Africans, and to force the establishment of racial quotas in the workplace.

The danger to our economy lies in the use and threat of force, not in the empowerment aspirations themselves. The threat of force always elicits a negative reaction, and deters investment. Second, threats of force (sanctions in the form of punitive fines and/or exclusion from the marketplace) provide ideal opportunities for graft and rent seeking.

Such sanctions are misused to exact tribute — a parallel tax if you like — in favour of cadres of the erstwhile governing party. Yes, our constitutionally mandated empowerment aspirations are good and necessary, but, no, their implementation should not rest with politicians.

It would be far better to elicit compliance via reduced tax rates, and to dissuade noncompliance via correspondingly steeper rates. This would maintain constant pressure towards racial redress while placing compliance mechanisms outside the reach of sticky fingers and instead within the decision-making ambit of investors and entrepreneurs. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Combat lack of accountability with fear of what voters think

Our biggest problem is surely the complete lack of taking responsibility at all levels of government
Opinion
3 days ago
