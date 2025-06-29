Unemployment has been recognised as the biggest scourge facing our society. It has crept up to more than 30%, and in certain areas and within certain population groups the rate is more than 50%.
LETTER: Red tape strangles small business
SA’s unemployment rate is worsened by the stranglehold government has over the informal economy
Haroon Bhorat echoes the long-standing call put out by the DA that our national government is stifling business (“Getting the numbers right on the informal economy”, June 17). It is being done through an excessive labour regulatory environment.
