Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Red tape strangles small business

SA’s unemployment rate is worsened by the stranglehold government has over the informal economy

29 June 2025 - 13:35
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Haroon Bhorat echoes the long-standing call put out by the DA that our national government is stifling business (“Getting the numbers right on the informal economy”, June 17). It is being done through an excessive labour regulatory environment.

Unemployment has been recognised as the biggest scourge facing our society. It has crept up to more than 30%, and in certain areas and within certain population groups the rate is more than 50%.

As I have stated in parliament for the past 11 years SA’s unemployment rate is worsened by the stranglehold government has over the informal economy. I regularly complain about the restrictive labour legal environment, which not only discourages business from taking on more employees but has also caused waves of mass retrenchment over the past 10 years.

Deregulation costs nothing, and has proved successful in emerging markets worldwide. All we need to do is recognise this simple fact and uncouple small businesses from the bargaining council system and other ridiculous regulations that just choke the small business sector.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

