Three things are missing in all spheres of government — accountability, responsibility and capability. If one mixes this with a good dose of black nationalism, nepotism and corruption, we have what we have in SA today.
Whatever electoral system we have — as long as the majority of voters keep voting for the ANC, MK and EFF — we will continue on our downward trajectory.
There is no credible black-led party in sight. I would hazard a guess that we will be in much trouble for many years, certainly during most of the lifespans of those living in SA now.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: No credible black-led party
SA will continue on a downward trajectory whatever electoral system
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Combat lack of accountability with fear of what voters think”, June 26).
Three things are missing in all spheres of government — accountability, responsibility and capability. If one mixes this with a good dose of black nationalism, nepotism and corruption, we have what we have in SA today.
Whatever electoral system we have — as long as the majority of voters keep voting for the ANC, MK and EFF — we will continue on our downward trajectory.
There is no credible black-led party in sight. I would hazard a guess that we will be in much trouble for many years, certainly during most of the lifespans of those living in SA now.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Banks create money
LETTER: Iran fearmongering
LETTER: Grounds for Israel’s attack
LETTER: Rescue Joburg before it’s too late
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Societal ‘dialogue’ will not succeed with pre-planned outcomes
LETTER: Red tape strangles small business
LETTER: Banks create money
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.