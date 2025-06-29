Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No credible black-led party

SA will continue on a downward trajectory whatever electoral system

29 June 2025 - 15:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A voter casts their ballot. File photo: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
A voter casts their ballot. File photo: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Combat lack of accountability with fear of what voters think”, June 26).

Three things are missing in all spheres of government — accountability, responsibility and capability. If one mixes this with a good dose of black nationalism, nepotism and corruption, we have what we have in SA today.

Whatever electoral system we have — as long as the majority of voters keep voting for the ANC, MK and EFF — we will continue on our downward trajectory.

There is no credible black-led party in sight. I would hazard a guess that we will be in much trouble for many years, certainly during most of the lifespans of those living in SA now.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Banks create money

Claim that ‘money banks lend is depositors’ money — the nation’s savings’ is misleading, as loans banks make, create deposits borrowers use
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Iran fearmongering

Benji Shulman’s article is not academic diagnosis, it’s political propaganda
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Grounds for Israel’s attack

Israel has often been attacked with the aim of driving ‘the Jews into the sea’
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Rescue Joburg before it’s too late

Motion of no confidence in mayor Dada Morero is a necesary step in fixing dysfunctional city
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Brave new Naspers stepping out from ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PAUL MARITZ: Why the SA Reserve Bank Amendment ...
Opinion
4.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: SA’s construction training model ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Well done, Gen Lebeya
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Societal ‘dialogue’ will not succeed with pre-planned outcomes

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Red tape strangles small business

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banks create money

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.