LETTER: US universities reap what they sowed

This may be the case, but the decline was arguably largely self-inflicted. American, and universities internationally since at least the 1990s, have abandoned any pretence of a commitment to truth-seeking, evidence-based research, tolerance and genuine critical thinking.
This applies in particular to a major proportion of the humanities and social sciences, but also parts of law, medicine and engineering. Academic freedom has been egregiously abused in the postmodern intellectual revolution that accepts no deviation from its methods and theories, no criticism, and no alternatives — as exemplified by deplatforming and serious personal attacks on dissenting scholars.
This revolution has embraced the standards of authoritarian politics that the liberal university actively rejects. Moreover, taxpayers are forced to subsidise such behaviour regardless of their personal preferences. So-called research in postmodern humanities confers little, if any, benefit on citizens.
Salaam argues that Trumpian higher education policies create undesirable uncertainty, especially for long-term investors. Again, this may well occur but such investors are also unlikely to rate favourably university systems that have been captured by profound anti-intellectual values and processes. Long-term intellectual decay in the quality of academic programmes is a feature of much higher education.
He also implies that these policies have caused rising prices in non-US equities, which signals disapproval of “system-level volatility”. However, far more evidence and analysis is needed to support any such conclusions. Using four months of relative share price indices proves nothing.
Salaam says American institutions, policies and values have combined to “compound trust over time”, and that trust now faces “its first real test”. This test in higher education is clearly a reality, but the test was significantly invited from within the academy itself.
The successful march of postmodernism through the institutions has drawn a disproportionate and serious authoritarian response. Many members of the academy are being paid in their own coin.
Doug Blackmur Table View
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: US universities reap what they sowed
Academic freedom has been egregiously abused in the postmodern intellectual revolution
Saliegh Salaam argues that the quality of America’s “formidable innovation ecosystem” is at risk due to President Donald Trump’s punitive policy towards especially the Ivy League universities (“Harvard decision shows US innovation flywheel is slowing”, June 23).
This may be the case, but the decline was arguably largely self-inflicted. American, and universities internationally since at least the 1990s, have abandoned any pretence of a commitment to truth-seeking, evidence-based research, tolerance and genuine critical thinking.
This applies in particular to a major proportion of the humanities and social sciences, but also parts of law, medicine and engineering. Academic freedom has been egregiously abused in the postmodern intellectual revolution that accepts no deviation from its methods and theories, no criticism, and no alternatives — as exemplified by deplatforming and serious personal attacks on dissenting scholars.
This revolution has embraced the standards of authoritarian politics that the liberal university actively rejects. Moreover, taxpayers are forced to subsidise such behaviour regardless of their personal preferences. So-called research in postmodern humanities confers little, if any, benefit on citizens.
Salaam argues that Trumpian higher education policies create undesirable uncertainty, especially for long-term investors. Again, this may well occur but such investors are also unlikely to rate favourably university systems that have been captured by profound anti-intellectual values and processes. Long-term intellectual decay in the quality of academic programmes is a feature of much higher education.
He also implies that these policies have caused rising prices in non-US equities, which signals disapproval of “system-level volatility”. However, far more evidence and analysis is needed to support any such conclusions. Using four months of relative share price indices proves nothing.
Salaam says American institutions, policies and values have combined to “compound trust over time”, and that trust now faces “its first real test”. This test in higher education is clearly a reality, but the test was significantly invited from within the academy itself.
The successful march of postmodernism through the institutions has drawn a disproportionate and serious authoritarian response. Many members of the academy are being paid in their own coin.
Doug Blackmur
Table View
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SALIEGH SALAAM: Harvard decision shows US innovation flywheel is slowing
US eyes expanding social media vetting for student visas
Trump moves to cut all remaining federal contracts with Harvard
GABRIEL CROUSE: This is how BEE has worsened joblessness
Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrolment of foreign students
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BIG READ: Three great estates of democracy stumble in the battle against Maga
Trump administration cuts off further $450m in grants to Harvard
Trump administration halts new research grants to Harvard
SALIEGH SALAAM: Harvard decision shows US innovation flywheel is slowing
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA to rethink its unemployment ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.