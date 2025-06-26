Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Education system may be saved

Ministers and police commissioner might help curb the toxic environment in schools

26 June 2025 - 20:08
Picture: 123RF
Emerging from centuries of an oppressive and dehumanising past, those who collectively designed and drafted our constitution rightly thought South Africans deserved a fair amount of freedom.

None of them could ever have imagined that the freedom would be so intoxicating that it would breed all kinds of ills, which have virtually brought the country to its knees.

Police crime statistics show that more than 200 schools countrywide are hotspots for violence. More than 28 pupils died at the hands of other pupils in the 2023/24 financial year because of bullying and rampant violence that has become endemic — even teachers are frequently attacked by pupils during class, prompting some to give up teaching.

The problem has been worsened by the attitude of parents, some of whom openly condone such behaviour. Then there is a widespread problem of teenage pregnancy — we learnt this week about a grade 5 child who is pregnant.

No other country allows such irresponsible conduct. Now we learn of a new strategy of collaboration between two ministers of the government of national unity to tackle the problems plaguing the education system.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, together with the police commissioner, have developed a plan that might actually help curb the toxic environment in schools. 

However, they will need the support and co-operation of parents, education-aligned unions and school boards.

Cometh Dube Makholwa
Midrand

