The motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is not a political manoeuvre; it is a necessary response to the growing frustration and decline in confidence among residents who are bearing the brunt of nonexistent service delivery and failed leadership (“ActionSA to abstain in no-confidence vote against Dada Morero”, June 25).
Under Morero the city has plunged deeper into infrastructure failure, water crises, unreliable waste management and administrative instability. Promises have been made but there is little to no meaningful action or delivery. The once-thriving economic hub of Johannesburg is being run into the ground.
The city has a leadership vacuum; political infighting, fragile coalitions and indecision have taken centre stage while the people suffer. The mayor’s office has failed to inspire confidence or present a coherent plan to rescue Johannesburg from decline.
As a Johannesburg community leader I believe the city’s residents deserve competent, responsive and accountable leadership. The continuous deterioration of the city cannot be ignored. It is time for bold steps.
A motion of no confidence in Morero is not just warranted — it is urgent and in the public interest. Johannesburg must be rescued before the damage becomes irreversible.
Tsepo Mhlongo Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Rescue Joburg before it’s too late
Motion of no confidence in mayor Dada Morero is a necessary step in fixing dysfunctional city
The motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is not a political manoeuvre; it is a necessary response to the growing frustration and decline in confidence among residents who are bearing the brunt of nonexistent service delivery and failed leadership (“ActionSA to abstain in no-confidence vote against Dada Morero”, June 25).
Under Morero the city has plunged deeper into infrastructure failure, water crises, unreliable waste management and administrative instability. Promises have been made but there is little to no meaningful action or delivery. The once-thriving economic hub of Johannesburg is being run into the ground.
The city has a leadership vacuum; political infighting, fragile coalitions and indecision have taken centre stage while the people suffer. The mayor’s office has failed to inspire confidence or present a coherent plan to rescue Johannesburg from decline.
As a Johannesburg community leader I believe the city’s residents deserve competent, responsive and accountable leadership. The continuous deterioration of the city cannot be ignored. It is time for bold steps.
A motion of no confidence in Morero is not just warranted — it is urgent and in the public interest. Johannesburg must be rescued before the damage becomes irreversible.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
City Power and Eskom reach R3.2bn settlement
Rapid migration outpacing Gauteng municipal service delivery
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Joburg mayor Morero faces no-confidence vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Get over the past and act
LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue
LETTER: Grounds for Israel’s attack
LETTER: BEE is non-negotiable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.