Jewish immigrants from Europe who want to build a new life in Israel despite ongoing regional violence, wait to get on a bus from the airplane to the terminal upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport. Picture: TOMER NEUBERG
Of course, Israel should not be immune to criticism, but there’s no context in Lagardien’s column, creating the impression that Israelis wake up in the mornings and, on a whim, decide who to attack.
The context is really quite easy to include. On October 7 2023 Hamas launched a savage attack on Israelis and their guests, which included beatings, rapes and, unbelievably, stabbings and the burning of victims alive. They also took 252 hostages and beat and imprisoned them like rats in cages. Most of these hostages have since died.
This was the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Much of this sickening day was captured on video. Has Lagardien or his critical colleagues watched this video? I have, and as a Jew I understand the rage that engulfed Israel and the subsequent war it launched.
As regards Iran, that country has embarked on a nuclear programme and many of its recent actions have been in breach of International Atomic Energy Agency regulations. It has not only publicly threatened Israel with destruction, twice in the past two years it launched hundreds of missiles against Israel and finances its regional proxies’ military and terror attacks.
Is this not adequate grounds for Israel’s recent attack? Israel has been attacked with the aim of driving “the Jews into the sea” often since its birth in 1948. It has won every war and will never lose because it must survive. Yet its people are tired of wars and crave peace.
David Wolpert Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Grounds for Israel’s attack
Israel has often been attacked with the aim of driving ‘the Jews into the sea’
Ismail Lagardien walks the path of a number of your scribes in his harsh criticism of Israel (“Thinking about war during warfare opens up understanding”, June 25).
Of course, Israel should not be immune to criticism, but there’s no context in Lagardien’s column, creating the impression that Israelis wake up in the mornings and, on a whim, decide who to attack.
The context is really quite easy to include. On October 7 2023 Hamas launched a savage attack on Israelis and their guests, which included beatings, rapes and, unbelievably, stabbings and the burning of victims alive. They also took 252 hostages and beat and imprisoned them like rats in cages. Most of these hostages have since died.
This was the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Much of this sickening day was captured on video. Has Lagardien or his critical colleagues watched this video? I have, and as a Jew I understand the rage that engulfed Israel and the subsequent war it launched.
As regards Iran, that country has embarked on a nuclear programme and many of its recent actions have been in breach of International Atomic Energy Agency regulations. It has not only publicly threatened Israel with destruction, twice in the past two years it launched hundreds of missiles against Israel and finances its regional proxies’ military and terror attacks.
Is this not adequate grounds for Israel’s recent attack? Israel has been attacked with the aim of driving “the Jews into the sea” often since its birth in 1948. It has won every war and will never lose because it must survive. Yet its people are tired of wars and crave peace.
David Wolpert
Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Trump rebukes Israel over ceasefire violations
Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran
Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure from Trump
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Get over the past and act
LETTER: BEE is non-negotiable
LETTER: Dodgy goings-on at Rappa Resources
LETTER: Trump vies for peace prize through war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.