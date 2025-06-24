Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump vies for peace prize through war

The concepts of peace and Donald Trump are entirely incompatible forces

24 June 2025 - 16:06
Iranian protesters chant slogans and wave Iranian flags in Revolution Square to protest US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran on June 22, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Image: Getty Images

I refer to Tom Eaton’s most recent column (“Spare a thought for Frigg or Tiw when humans flip-flop,” June 24).

I think Donald Trump believes he is like a modern-day Moses. Just wave your rod and peace is suddenly a thing, like the parting of the Red Sea. Or maybe he thinks this will earn him brownie points towards his ultimate goal of a Nobel peace prize. I mean, you surely can’t get the prize if you start wars. But if you start a war and then change your mind and stop it, surely that makes you eligible?

The concepts of peace and Trump are entirely incompatible forces. I suppose when he cheered on the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol he told them to go in peace? Or when he cuts off support for sick children he tells them he did that because of his love for them?

Or when he sends US citizens to violent prisons in foreign countries, he does that to spread the true peace of his office into those institutions?

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran

Ramaphosa notes the US’s involvement in the Israel-Iran war with ‘a great deal of anxiety’
National
1 day ago

Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war

Iran says the US bombing attack on its nuclear facilities widens its scope for military response
World
1 day ago

Oil falls more than 6% as Iran attacks US military base in Qatar

Crude recovers after Iran avoid action against oil and gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz
Markets
1 day ago
