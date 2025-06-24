I think Donald Trump believes he is like a modern-day Moses. Just wave your rod and peace is suddenly a thing, like the parting of the Red Sea. Or maybe he thinks this will earn him brownie points towards his ultimate goal of a Nobel peace prize. I mean, you surely can’t get the prize if you start wars. But if you start a war and then change your mind and stop it, surely that makes you eligible?
LETTER: Trump vies for peace prize through war
The concepts of peace and Donald Trump are entirely incompatible forces
Image: Getty Images
I refer to Tom Eaton’s most recent column (“Spare a thought for Frigg or Tiw when humans flip-flop,” June 24).
I think Donald Trump believes he is like a modern-day Moses. Just wave your rod and peace is suddenly a thing, like the parting of the Red Sea. Or maybe he thinks this will earn him brownie points towards his ultimate goal of a Nobel peace prize. I mean, you surely can’t get the prize if you start wars. But if you start a war and then change your mind and stop it, surely that makes you eligible?
The concepts of peace and Trump are entirely incompatible forces. I suppose when he cheered on the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol he told them to go in peace? Or when he cuts off support for sick children he tells them he did that because of his love for them?
Or when he sends US citizens to violent prisons in foreign countries, he does that to spread the true peace of his office into those institutions?
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war
Oil falls more than 6% as Iran attacks US military base in Qatar
