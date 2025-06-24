Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Get over the past and act

Let’s rather get stuck in than blame previous administrations

24 June 2025 - 16:07
People stand on the side of a road looking for work. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Oooh — classic Neva Makgetla! (“Jobless figures reflect our destructive past, not poor data”, June 24).

Spoiler alert — the destructive past ended more than 30 years ago. Or perhaps that is when it began?

We can’t keep on blaming previous administrations. Let’s rather roll up our sleeves and get stuck in, even at this late stage.

Time to use our backbones rather than our wishbones, don’t you think?

PS — you’ll notice I didn’t mention BEE as part of the problem.

Petrus Steyn
Via BusinessLIVE

LETTER: SA shows its irrelevance again

Pretoria did not ‘recheck its notes’ from Cyril Ramaphosa’s May 21 meeting with Donald Trump
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Shivambu party will fail

Perhaps Floyd Shivambu should leave active politics and focus on academia
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: The high cost of BEE

Investors forced to give up 30% of dividends in effect are subject to corporate tax of 48.9%
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Stuck in talk-stop groove

Country should not have been at G7 summit in Canada
Opinion
2 days ago
