Spoiler alert — the destructive past ended more than 30 years ago. Or perhaps that is when it began?
We can’t keep on blaming previous administrations. Let’s rather roll up our sleeves and get stuck in, even at this late stage.
Time to use our backbones rather than our wishbones, don’t you think?
PS — you’ll notice I didn’t mention BEE as part of the problem.
Petrus Steyn Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Get over the past and act
Let’s rather get stuck in than blame previous administrations
Oooh — classic Neva Makgetla! (“Jobless figures reflect our destructive past, not poor data”, June 24).
Spoiler alert — the destructive past ended more than 30 years ago. Or perhaps that is when it began?
We can’t keep on blaming previous administrations. Let’s rather roll up our sleeves and get stuck in, even at this late stage.
Time to use our backbones rather than our wishbones, don’t you think?
PS — you’ll notice I didn’t mention BEE as part of the problem.
Petrus Steyn
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA shows its irrelevance again
LETTER: Shivambu party will fail
LETTER: The high cost of BEE
LETTER: Stuck in talk-stop groove
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: BEE is non-negotiable
LETTER: Trump vies for peace prize through war
LETTER: Israel knows its attacks always have US support
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.