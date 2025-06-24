What exactly is a social compact supposed to achieve? All areas of SA society have been in steep decline since about 2009, and the best the ANC can come up with is race-based quotas, expropriation without compensation and dictating to investors who must own and manage their investments.
LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue
What exactly is a social compact supposed to achieve?
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Little chance of a social compact during Ramaphosa’s presidency”, June 24).
