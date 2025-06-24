Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Futility of a national dialogue

What exactly is a social compact supposed to achieve?

24 June 2025 - 15:57
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Little chance of a social compact during Ramaphosa’s presidency”, June 24).

What exactly is a social compact supposed to achieve? All areas of SA society have been in steep decline since about 2009, and the best the ANC can come up with is race-based quotas, expropriation without compensation and dictating to investors who must own and manage their investments.

Does anybody think a “national dialogue” is going to change this?

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa's upcoming national dialogue challenged in court

The Labour Party says it is not only unlawful and irrational, but also undermines the democratic process by replicating existing institutions and ...
National
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Little chance of a social compact during Ramaphosa's presidency

Seven years after president first talked about need for social compact, there is still no plan
Opinion
13 hours ago

SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran

Ramaphosa notes the US's involvement in the Israel-Iran war with 'a great deal of anxiety'
National
1 day ago

Zambia, Angola push Lobito Corridor as financing talks advance

Project will link Zambia's Chingola region to Angola's Benguela railway offering an export route for copper and agricultural goods
World
2 hours ago
