Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dodgy goings-on at Rappa Resources

Mountain of computer tower cases and smelter seemed odd

24 June 2025 - 16:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture:123RF
Picture:123RF

Kabelo Khumalo’s article refers (“How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from moving foreign currency”, June 24).

My company was asked to quote on a project for Rappa Resources about 10 years ago. Two things raised my curiosity during my visit.

First I noticed a mountain of computer tower cases piled up in their scrapyard. We had had several desktop computers stolen over the preceding years, as had many other businesses we knew of. This was likely where they were ending up, and it spiked my interest. I understood some of the components in computer CPUs contain small amounts of precious metals.

Second, I was escorted from my vehicle by security to reception and back again after our meeting. We never experienced this anywhere else in over 40 years of being in business, even when we visited Rand Refinery in Germiston.

The pieces fell into place after the 2020 lockdown and the illegal cigarette business took off. The mountain of cash had to be laundered somehow. Gold was probably the best way to do it, and probably also accounts for the ascendancy of the artisanal mining (zama zamas) over the past 10-15 years.

The plant in the distance, far from prying eyes, was a smelter!

Christopher Lang
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from moving foreign currency

The bank will not process any further foreign currency transactions on behalf of Rappa Resources
Companies
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
ZUKISA LUSWAZI: PSG — the makings of a long-term ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Lions’ clawing by Pumas shows Boks ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Spare a thought for Frigg or Tiw when ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Leashing the dogs of war in the Middle ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from moving foreign currency

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.