Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Creative judgments needed

It seems Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota is off the hook without a trial

23 June 2025 - 15:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Stock photo. Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Stock photo. Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

In the matter of Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, one wonders if our judges are not over technical and lacking common sense.

It seems Cholota is off the hook without a trial, all due to the finding that the extradition was unlawful in that the wrong party requested it. As a layperson this sounds like form over substance, and certainly not in the interests of justice.

Why is there necessarily a linkage between what was found as an unlawful extradition and the lawful arrest and laying of charges on SA soil? One could even go further and ask whether it was the US’s legal sovereign act of extraditing her that effected her return, not the SA request.

We have creative bookkeeping and creative court applications in SA, so maybe we need creative judgments too. 

Sydney Kaye
 Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching consequences, NPA warns

The NPA has initiated an appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment on extradition applications
National
6 days ago

SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused

Acting SCA judge Cagney Musi found judgment in 2023 had numerous errors and was a ‘failure of the justice system’
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims

President says NPA boss will be given the opportunity to vent her frustrations
National
1 week ago

A good week for Moroadi Cholota

Former Magashule aide wins extradition fight as NPA fumbles state capture case
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
GAVIN RICH: Lions’ clawing by Pumas shows Boks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ZUKISA LUSWAZI: PSG — the makings of a long-term ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa sits on his hands as a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: The rise and rise of the DA
Opinion

Related Articles

Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching consequences, NPA warns

National

SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused

National

Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims

National

A good week for Moroadi Cholota

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Asbestos trial set for 2026 as court’s finding on Magashule’s PA creates issue ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.