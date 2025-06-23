In the matter of Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, one wonders if our judges are not over technical and lacking common sense.
It seems Cholota is off the hook without a trial, all due to the finding that the extradition was unlawful in that the wrong party requested it. As a layperson this sounds like form over substance, and certainly not in the interests of justice.
Why is there necessarily a linkage between what was found as an unlawful extradition and the lawful arrest and laying of charges on SA soil? One could even go further and ask whether it was the US’s legal sovereign act of extraditing her that effected her return, not the SA request.
We have creative bookkeeping and creative court applications in SA, so maybe we need creative judgments too.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Creative judgments needed
It seems Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota is off the hook without a trial
Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching consequences, NPA warns
SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused
Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims
A good week for Moroadi Cholota
Asbestos trial set for 2026 as court’s finding on Magashule’s PA creates issue ...
