Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump would violate order in assassination

Executive order issued by former president Ronald Reagan after US was involved for decades in killings of world leaders

22 June 2025 - 17:17
Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

After the US bombing of Iran, if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to kill Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei he will be in breach of executive order 12,333, which states explicitly that “no persons employed by or acting on behalf of the US government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination” (“Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’” June 17).

Executive order 12,333 was issued by then president Ronald Reagan on December 4 1981 after the US was involved for decades in many assassinations or attempted assassinations of world leaders.

An assassination of Khamenei would also be in violation of the UN Charter, which in article 2(4) states: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the UN.”

What is urgently required in the Middle East is a nuclear weapon-free zone, which obviously must include Israel. If Trump can focus on this objective and succeed he will leave a legacy that is worthy of a Nobel peace prize, something he craves.

A Middle Eastern nuclear weapon-free zone would advance the cause of nuclear disarmament, adding to the Antarctic Treaty, the Treaty of Tlatelolco (Latin America and the Caribbean), the Treaty of Rarotonga (South Pacific), the Treaty of Bangkok (South-East Asia), the Treaty of Pelindaba (Africa) and the Treaty of Semipalatinsk (Central Asia).

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen Khamenei

People of Iran ‘consolidating around the spiritual leadership — even those who did not sympathise with it’
World
8 hours ago

Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’

Iranians say most nuclear materials at underground Fordow plant were moved elsewhere before US bombing
World
6 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Risks from hits on enrichment facilities mainly chemical, experts say

Regarding contamination, extensive damage to large power reactors would be catastrophic
World
7 hours ago

Netanyahu vows revenge after hospital damaged by missiles

Tehran residents flee capital as Israel says it hit more nuclear sites
World
3 days ago

Israeli gunfire, strikes kill 140 in Gaza in 24 hours, medics say

Gazans fear their desperate plight is being forgotten as attention shifts to Israel’s conflict with Iran
World
4 days ago
