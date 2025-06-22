Sikh protesters participate in a rally as world leaders gather in Kananaskis for the G7 leaders' summit in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025. REUTERS/AHMED KAKOT
Watching SA from afar it is clear that the country is obsessed with talk shops, conferences and meetings, when it’s blatantly obvious that what is needed is urgent action.
Our president will not, for whatever reason, change course and deliver on the 1994 dream. Somehow he believes SA’s conduct, especially our public love affairs with the world’s despots and terrorists, as well as our incessant goading of the US, will not result in any harm.
The following is a direct quote from an editorial in The Australian, a large and respected newspaper with a monthly readership of more than 4-million. “Incredibly, one of the Brics leaders, SA president Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country virulently opposes Israel and embraces Hamas and Iran, was among those at the G7 summit.”
When a leading international newspaper suggests that with our hatred of Israel and love of terrorists we should not be attending a summit of world leaders, that should send a clear message that our conduct is unacceptable to many in the democratic Western world.
US President Donald Trump has already warned us on numerous occasions, and we ignore the leader of the world’s mightiest nation at our peril. SA needs to conduct itself with greater maturity and responsibility, and choose its friends — and enemies —more wisely.
David Wolpert Sydney, Australia
LETTER: Stuck in talk-stop groove
Country should not have been at G7 summit in Canada
David Wolpert
Sydney, Australia
