LETTER: Shivambu party will fail

Perhaps Floyd Shivambu should leave active politics and focus on academia

22 June 2025 - 17:17
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA has become a playground for people who want to start political parties as an easy way to make money. All they need to do is get enough votes to get a seat in parliament. Starting new political parties is no longer about serving the interests of the people or ideology, it is a source of income.

After being given a tough time in the EFF its former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, joined MK. Six months later he is already its former secretary-general. Clearly, MK is not the party he thought it was, but a fiefdom that exists to serve Jacob Zuma and his family.

The reality is that Shivambu has been played by Zuma; after contributing to writing that party’s constitution he was thrown out like rubbish. His press conference on Thursday was an attempt to regain some dignity by establishing a new party.

But it is quite clear that his new party will be useless, just like all the others formed for that purpose. Perhaps Shivambu should leave active politics and focus on academia.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein 

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Joburg mayor Morero faces no-confidence vote

The motion brought by the DA against the city’s leadership will be debated on Wednesday and Thursday
6 hours ago

CARTOON: Shivambu ‘consults’ on new party

Friday, June 20 2025
2 days ago

Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu

Intelligence report claims Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’
3 days ago
