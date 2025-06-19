The criminal SA regime has already used it to steal hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. First the ANC destroyed the legal system by dumbing down the police force and criminal courts, as well as not building more prisons.
LETTER: Throwback to Middle Ages
ANC tactics will soon lead to SA being totally decolonised
The author of your editorial opinion forgot to mention US President Donald Trump’s views on legalised state theft of private property (“SA should take steps to avoid the walk of shame”, June 18).
The criminal SA regime has already used it to steal hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. First the ANC destroyed the legal system by dumbing down the police force and criminal courts, as well as not building more prisons.
Then it watched as legal owners found it impossible to keep the cadres out of their buildings, now used as rent-seeking opportunities. Then it stepped in with expropriation without expropriation to “deal” with the situation.
A throwback to the Middle Ages. SA will soon be totally “decolonised”. Oh, happy days.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
