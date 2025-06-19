Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The business of organised crime

Unemployment data overlooks SA’s thriving criminal community

19 June 2025 - 17:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Picture: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has sparked much debate about the true employment rate in SA, especially his assertion that if it was as high as official figures indicate, there would be more social instability in the country (“Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%”, June 10).

Perhaps part of the apparent “stability” perceived by Fourie lies in a sector we do not acknowledge in employment figures — organised crime. From protection-fee mafias and drug dealing to illicit goods trading, car theft and cash-in-transit heists, organised crime functions as a shadow industry that, like it or not, employs many people in SA.

From the foot soldiers to the kingpins, many South Africans earn their living through the proceeds of crime. This group would be hard to include in any official government survey. Criminals do not admit to being criminals when asked by a government employee. They have a clear incentive to lie and say they are unemployed when interviewed by Stats SA officials.

Organised crime needs “stability” to thrive, which is what Fourie is alleging. It’s an uncomfortable idea, but it’s one worth considering. It’s also the reality in SA. 

Ncamiso Khanyile
 Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ALSO READ:

Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount

Capitec and Primaresearch spark debate by suggesting employment in informal sector may be understated
National
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA needs to look more deeply into its view of the informal sector

Part of the problem in determining unemployment in SA may lie in the intepretation of the informal sector
Opinion
1 day ago

Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%

Growing number of township entrepreneurs should be encouraged, says Gerrie Fourie
Economy
1 week ago

RISENGA MALULEKE: Stats SA’s numbers are open to contestation, but our methods are beyond reproach

Statistics SA system ‘open to rigorous examination, inviting scrutiny to ensure integrity and trustworthiness’
Opinion
1 week ago

Parks Tau backs call by Capitec CEO for new approach to unemployment data

He says the role of informal sector has 'arguably been understated for a long time'
National
1 week ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Let’s not minimise the pain of the poor with ‘voodoo statistics’

Capitec CEO should withdraw his statement
Opinion
6 days ago

SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA to rethink its unemployment narrative

Gerrie Fourie’s claims expose the silent violence of a measurement system that erases black labour and equates informality with idleness
Opinion
5 days ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness

SA should start by understanding the relationships between the informal sector, employment and long-term goals
Opinion
2 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Expanded job options needed to resolve crisis

Millions of citizens on economic periphery would benefit from broader opportunities
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Waiting in vain for BEE boffins to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: The rise and rise of the DA
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: When we play the so-called Big ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount

National

Parks Tau backs call by Capitec CEO for new approach to unemployment data

National

Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%

Economy

LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect

Opinion / Letters

KHAYA SITHOLE: Expanded job options needed to resolve crisis

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.