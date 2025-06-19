Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has sparked much debate about the true employment rate in SA, especially his assertion that if it was as high as official figures indicate, there would be more social instability in the country (“Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%”, June 10).
Perhaps part of the apparent “stability” perceived by Fourie lies in a sector we do not acknowledge in employment figures — organised crime. From protection-fee mafias and drug dealing to illicit goods trading, car theft and cash-in-transit heists, organised crime functions as a shadow industry that, like it or not, employs many people in SA.
From the foot soldiers to the kingpins, many South Africans earn their living through the proceeds of crime. This group would be hard to include in any official government survey. Criminals do not admit to being criminals when asked by a government employee. They have a clear incentive to lie and say they are unemployed when interviewed by Stats SA officials.
Organised crime needs “stability” to thrive, which is what Fourie is alleging. It’s an uncomfortable idea, but it’s one worth considering. It’s also the reality in SA.
Ncamiso Khanyile Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The business of organised crime
Unemployment data overlooks SA’s thriving criminal community
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has sparked much debate about the true employment rate in SA, especially his assertion that if it was as high as official figures indicate, there would be more social instability in the country (“Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%”, June 10).
Perhaps part of the apparent “stability” perceived by Fourie lies in a sector we do not acknowledge in employment figures — organised crime. From protection-fee mafias and drug dealing to illicit goods trading, car theft and cash-in-transit heists, organised crime functions as a shadow industry that, like it or not, employs many people in SA.
From the foot soldiers to the kingpins, many South Africans earn their living through the proceeds of crime. This group would be hard to include in any official government survey. Criminals do not admit to being criminals when asked by a government employee. They have a clear incentive to lie and say they are unemployed when interviewed by Stats SA officials.
Organised crime needs “stability” to thrive, which is what Fourie is alleging. It’s an uncomfortable idea, but it’s one worth considering. It’s also the reality in SA.
Ncamiso Khanyile
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALSO READ:
Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA needs to look more deeply into its view of the informal sector
Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
RISENGA MALULEKE: Stats SA’s numbers are open to contestation, but our methods are beyond reproach
Parks Tau backs call by Capitec CEO for new approach to unemployment data
DUMA GQUBULE: Let’s not minimise the pain of the poor with ‘voodoo statistics’
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA to rethink its unemployment narrative
SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness
KHAYA SITHOLE: Expanded job options needed to resolve crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount
Parks Tau backs call by Capitec CEO for new approach to unemployment data
Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect
KHAYA SITHOLE: Expanded job options needed to resolve crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.