LETTER: SA’s social engineering woes
Boardrooms are full of blacks yet we have one of the worst-performing economies in the world
Columnist Peter Bruce writes that “the boardrooms and executive suites of easily the majority of the companies at the peak of our economy are stuffed full of men and women of all shades of black” (“Waiting in vain for BEE boffins to make investment case”, June 19).
PETER BRUCE: Waiting in vain for BEE boffins to make investment case
LETTER: BEE requires a more nuanced approach
LETTER: Let business get on with it
WATCH: Mantashe deletes BEE proposal for prospecting rights from draft bill
EDITORIAL: Questions abound about Parks Tau’s fund
LETTER: BEE drained coffers
BBBEE policy is a ‘substantial burden on SA economy’, report states
LETTER: Racial laws a threat to majority
