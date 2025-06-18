LETTER: US-Israeli war is backfiring

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims hold a cutout of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they attend a protest against Israeli strikes on Iran, in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warmongering US neocons have since 1995 planned “forever” wars against Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, finally now culminating in Israel’s war on Iran. Since its establishment in 1948 Israel has blatantly flouted international laws in the deluded criminal belief that it can do as it pleases.
This long-planned US-Israeli war is already backfiring. Iran is equipped with hypersonic weapons, and Israel’s much-touted Iron Dome air defence system has been penetrated.
US President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran “surrender unconditionally”, and in violation of the US constitution and laws he has recklessly dispatched US navy aircraft carriers and other warships to attack Iran and defend Israel.
Has Trump forgotten that in 2019 he sent a $182m “state of the art” US drone to invade Iran’s airspace, which was shot down with a $20,000 Iranian missile? Or that the US navy has proved unable to defeat the Yemeni Houthis?
The US-Israeli war is backfiring. Contrary to Hollywood movies, the US has lost every war it has inflicted on the world since 1945. The end of the Zionist, apartheid, genocidal state of Israel will follow, and with it the end of the US empire’s obsession to impose its military and financial hegemony on the planet Earth, and even space.
Thankfully, a new era beckons in which the Global South can prosper in trade and peace instead of wars.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
