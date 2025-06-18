Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Supply nuclear fuel to Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency says the country has enriched uranium at levels just below weapons grade

18 June 2025 - 14:12
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. File photo: REUTERS
The US invaded Iraq in 2003 after being assured that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction”, which have still not been found. Iraq was destabilised as a consequence of the invasion and Western credibility took a knock.

Israel has for decades claimed that Iran is close to developing a nuclear bomb, and is now bombing Iran because it says it is close to finally doing so — despite inspectors reporting not seeing evidence of this, though the International Atomic Energy Agency said last week Iran had enriched uranium at levels just below weapons grade, which it termed “a matter of serious concern”.

Is the Iran conflict a rerun of the Iraq war? Iran’s nuclear power plans have been set back, so why doesn’t China, France, Russia, the UK, the US — or even billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates or Elon Musk — pledge to supply the nuclear fuel Iran needs for its nuclear plants indefinitely, in return for stopping all enrichment? Surely that is a small price to pay for peace?

Greg Becker
Cape Town

Oil prices drop on reports Iran seeks ceasefire with Israel

Iran asks Arab neighbours to press US president Donald Trump to help end hostilities
Markets
1 day ago

Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Israel began bombing Iran after the IAEA declared last week that Tehran was in violation of its NPT obligations
World
2 days ago

Gold hardly changes as investors await Fed decision

Investors hold back from placing large bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while keeping an eye on Israel-Iran conflict
Markets
9 hours ago

Two oil tankers collide near Strait of Hormuz

Electronic interference has surged during conflict between Iran and Israel, affecting shipping in key oil route
World
23 hours ago

Israel strikes Iranian state broadcaster as Tehran urges Trump to intercede

Israel’s Haifa-based Bazan Group said all its refinery facilities had been shut down by Iran strike
World
1 day ago

Iran draws red line it warns US not to cross

We will respond firmly if the US becomes directly involved in Israeli strikes, says Iran’s UN ambassador
World
3 hours ago
