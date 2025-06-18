A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. File photo: REUTERS
The US invaded Iraq in 2003 after being assured that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction”, which have still not been found. Iraq was destabilised as a consequence of the invasion and Western credibility took a knock.
Israel has for decades claimed that Iran is close to developing a nuclear bomb, and is now bombing Iran because it says it is close to finally doing so — despite inspectors reporting not seeing evidence of this, though the International Atomic Energy Agency said last week Iran had enriched uranium at levels just below weapons grade, which it termed “a matter of serious concern”.
Is the Iran conflict a rerun of the Iraq war? Iran’s nuclear power plans have been set back, so why doesn’t China, France, Russia, the UK, the US — or even billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates or Elon Musk — pledge to supply the nuclear fuel Iran needs for its nuclear plants indefinitely, in return for stopping all enrichment? Surely that is a small price to pay for peace?
Greg Becker Cape Town
LETTER: Supply nuclear fuel to Iran
International Atomic Energy Agency says the country has enriched uranium at levels just below weapons grade
