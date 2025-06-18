Some of the municipal mergers were motivated by some smaller municipalities lacking rateable commercial and industrial precincts whose revenue could cover the costs of providing full services to all their residents, as opposed to only the white residents.
Multiplying municipalities would mean greatly multiplying the number of mayors paid millionaire salaries, and multiplying the number of corruptible procurement mechanisms.
A major motive for forming the current merged metros and municipalities was that former municipalities such as Pinelands and Simon’s Town in Cape Town would share the costs of subsidising services to city townships such as Langa, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.
The US serves as a warning against a multiplicity of local governments. A major metropolis such as Detroit or Los Angeles comprises dozens of separate municipal councils. Affluent suburbs do not cross-subsidise the working class, so ghettos lack the resources for desperately needed services.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Multiplicity of local government spells disaster
Creating more municipalities only broadens scope for mismanagement and graft
There are several problems with Daniël Eloff’s argument (“Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it”, June 17).
Some of the municipal mergers were motivated by some smaller municipalities lacking rateable commercial and industrial precincts whose revenue could cover the costs of providing full services to all their residents, as opposed to only the white residents.
Multiplying municipalities would mean greatly multiplying the number of mayors paid millionaire salaries, and multiplying the number of corruptible procurement mechanisms.
A major motive for forming the current merged metros and municipalities was that former municipalities such as Pinelands and Simon’s Town in Cape Town would share the costs of subsidising services to city townships such as Langa, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.
The US serves as a warning against a multiplicity of local governments. A major metropolis such as Detroit or Los Angeles comprises dozens of separate municipal councils. Affluent suburbs do not cross-subsidise the working class, so ghettos lack the resources for desperately needed services.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: No municipal system will work
DANIËL ELOFF: Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: No municipal system will work
DANIËL ELOFF: Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.