LETTER: Multiplicity of local government spells disaster

Creating more municipalities only broadens scope for mismanagement and graft

18 June 2025 - 14:51
There are several problems with Daniël Eloff’s argument (“Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it”, June 17).

Some of the municipal mergers were motivated by some smaller municipalities lacking rateable commercial and industrial precincts whose revenue could cover the costs of providing full services to all their residents, as opposed to only the white residents.

Multiplying municipalities would mean greatly multiplying the number of mayors paid millionaire salaries, and multiplying the number of corruptible procurement mechanisms.

A major motive for forming the current merged metros and municipalities was that former municipalities such as Pinelands and Simon’s Town in Cape Town would share the costs of subsidising services to city townships such as Langa, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha. 

The US serves as a warning against a multiplicity of local governments. A major metropolis such as Detroit or Los Angeles comprises dozens of separate municipal councils. Affluent suburbs do not cross-subsidise the working class, so ghettos lack the resources for desperately needed services.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: No municipal system will work

Government, state-owned enterprises and municipalities are failing to provide services
Opinion
1 day ago

DANIËL ELOFF: Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it

Municipalities are neither close enough to the people, nor fiscally able to act independently
Opinion
1 day ago
