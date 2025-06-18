SA’s unemployment crisis cannot be solved by inflating the numbers using informal or precarious work. While, as Hagedorn notes,“an informal job is better than no job”, we must resist complacency.
LETTER: Let business get on with it
The road to prosperity lies in growth, not regulation
Shawn Hagedorn raises vital points in his article (“New national dialogue needed over joblessness”, June 17).
SA’s unemployment crisis cannot be solved by inflating the numbers using informal or precarious work. While, as Hagedorn notes, “an informal job is better than no job”, we must resist complacency.
We cannot allow a generation of young South Africans to be trapped in low-paid, low-skilled, insecure jobs with no real prospects. What we need are formal, sustainable jobs that build skills, provide stability and offer pathways to prosperity.
Formal employment doesn’t only benefit individuals, it benefits the country. It broadens the tax base, helping to ease the burden on existing taxpayers. In the context of our ongoing fiscal challenges, expanding formal employment is not optional, it’s essential.
To make that happen government must adopt a market-friendly approach. Cut the red tape that stifles entrepreneurs. Repeal restrictive regulations such as BEE quotas that discourage investment and hamper growth. If businesses are free to operate without unnecessary interference, they’ll be more willing, and more able, to hire younger staff.
SA cannot regulate its way into prosperity. But it can grow its way there — if government gets out of the way.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Via email
