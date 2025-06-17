The demarcation in huge metros was deliberately planned by the ANC after 1994, to use municipal taxes raised in previous white municipalities to develop the black townships. To a large extent this still happens today.
It’s not ideal, because the size of the metros means leadership is well removed from both accountability and interaction with all the citizens living within their boundaries. However, both this model and smaller municipality models will work with the right leadership and skills, used correctly.
However, the national government, state-owned enterprises and municipalities have become welfare organisations, where racism and political patronage abounds. It doesn’t mater what municipal system you use, if they cannot supply the services required it will not work.
It all comes back to the same problem in SA. Black nationalism and political patronage using BEE principles need to be abolished, and we need the right person for the job, be they black, white, coloured or Indian. All communities suffer under the current legislation.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: No municipal system will work
Daniël Eloff’s article refers (“Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it”, June 17).
The demarcation in huge metros was deliberately planned by the ANC after 1994, to use municipal taxes raised in previous white municipalities to develop the black townships. To a large extent this still happens today.
It’s not ideal, because the size of the metros means leadership is well removed from both accountability and interaction with all the citizens living within their boundaries. However, both this model and smaller municipality models will work with the right leadership and skills, used correctly.
However, the national government, state-owned enterprises and municipalities have become welfare organisations, where racism and political patronage abounds. It doesn’t mater what municipal system you use, if they cannot supply the services required it will not work.
It all comes back to the same problem in SA. Black nationalism and political patronage using BEE principles need to be abolished, and we need the right person for the job, be they black, white, coloured or Indian. All communities suffer under the current legislation.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DANIËL ELOFF: Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DANIËL ELOFF: Reform local government by multiplying it, not merging it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.