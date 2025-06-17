So, according to Haroon Bhorat, Stats SA is an exemplar of good governance and competence, despite every other state entity (besides, perhaps, the SA Revenue Service) being destroyed by ANC corruption and incompetence? (“Getting the numbers right on the informal economy”, June 17).
This raises the amusing contradiction that the author only allows patterns that support his own biased views. We tend to forget that apartheid SA had plenty of economic apparatchiks, just like the current (and equally vile) regime.
Marc Lyon Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: In support of own biased views
Haroon Bhorat says Stats SA is an exemplar of good governance and competence
So, according to Haroon Bhorat, Stats SA is an exemplar of good governance and competence, despite every other state entity (besides, perhaps, the SA Revenue Service) being destroyed by ANC corruption and incompetence? (“Getting the numbers right on the informal economy”, June 17).
This raises the amusing contradiction that the author only allows patterns that support his own biased views. We tend to forget that apartheid SA had plenty of economic apparatchiks, just like the current (and equally vile) regime.
Marc Lyon
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA to rethink its unemployment narrative
DUMA GQUBULE: Let’s not minimise the pain of the poor with ‘voodoo statistics’
LETTER: Is GDP data wrong too?
LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect
Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount
Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.