Opinion / Letters

LETTER: In support of own biased views

Haroon Bhorat says Stats SA is an exemplar of good governance and competence

17 June 2025 - 18:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

So, according to Haroon Bhorat, Stats SA is an exemplar of good governance and competence, despite every other state entity (besides, perhaps, the SA Revenue Service) being destroyed by ANC corruption and incompetence? (“Getting the numbers right on the informal economy”, June 17).

This raises the amusing contradiction that the author only allows patterns that support his own biased views. We tend to forget that apartheid SA had plenty of economic apparatchiks, just like the current (and equally vile) regime.

Marc Lyon
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness

SA should start by understanding the relationships between the informal sector, employment and long-term goals
Opinion
18 hours ago

SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA to rethink its unemployment narrative

Gerrie Fourie’s claims expose the silent violence of a measurement system that erases black labour and equates informality with idleness
Opinion
3 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Let’s not minimise the pain of the poor with ‘voodoo statistics’

Capitec CEO should withdraw his statement
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Is GDP data wrong too?

If per capita GDP growth had been just 2% over the past 17 years, the economy would be 40% bigger
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect

Capitec CEO should confine his pronouncements to topics such as borrowing and lending
Opinion
6 days ago

Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount

Capitec and Primaresearch spark debate by suggesting employment in informal sector may be understated
National
1 week ago

Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%

Growing number of township entrepreneurs should be encouraged, says Gerrie Fourie
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
JUN KAJEE: ‘Kill the Boer’, but don’t say the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Trumparades, peace bombs ... Youth Day ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Why the future of farming ...
Opinion
5.
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.