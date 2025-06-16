Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA is a nonentity in Gauteng

If the party waits for its 2026 elective conference to make a contribution, it will be far too late

16 June 2025 - 13:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA supporters. Picture: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFAJEE
DA supporters. Picture: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFAJEE

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Tough as nails: Zille’s unyielding grit would pull Joburg right”, June 12).

I think Bruce knew he was spewing complete BS when he wrote this column. If Helen Zille really thinks she has something to contribute to the City of Johannesburg, then she should come here as a mentor to younger DA members, who have the enthusiasm and ideas to make a contribution to the city rather than thinking she could come here and be mayor and turn this city around in a short time.

The biggest problem the DA has in Johannesburg and Gauteng in general is that the party is an absolute nonentity here. I’m a dyed-in-the-wool DA voter, but I had to Google who the DA leader in Gauteng is, and I can’t think of one thing the man has done or said other than being a one-time unsuccessful mayor of Tshwane.

If the DA seriously wants to make a contribution to Joburg and Gauteng, it had better start working today, because if it waits for its 2026 elective conference, it will be far too late.

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Pricing SA’s fine wines

Cheaper tends to be perceived as inferior quality
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Poverty of leadership

Vast military budgets are an indictment of world leaders
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect

Capitec CEO should confine his pronouncements to topics such as borrowing and lending
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Why Capitec’s CEO is forcing SA ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN WEBB: Ramaphosa is taken aback. He shouldn’t ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC voters ‘adrift’ in historic ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Why South Africans ‘should never ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Questions abound about Parks Tau’s fund

Opinion / Editorials

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC voters ‘adrift’ in historic shift after polls

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Tough as nails: Zille’s unyielding grit would pull Joburg right

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.