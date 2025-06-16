I think Bruce knew he was spewing complete BS when he wrote this column. If Helen Zille really thinks she has something to contribute to the City of Johannesburg, then she should come here as a mentor to younger DA members, who have the enthusiasm and ideas to make a contribution to the city rather than thinking she could come here and be mayor and turn this city around in a short time.
The biggest problem the DA has in Johannesburg and Gauteng in general is that the party is an absolute nonentity here. I’m a dyed-in-the-wool DA voter, but I had to Google who the DA leader in Gauteng is, and I can’t think of one thing the man has done or said other than being a one-time unsuccessful mayor of Tshwane.
If the DA seriously wants to make a contribution to Joburg and Gauteng, it had better start working today, because if it waits for its 2026 elective conference, it will be far too late.
Charles Parr Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: DA is a nonentity in Gauteng
If the party waits for its 2026 elective conference to make a contribution, it will be far too late
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Tough as nails: Zille’s unyielding grit would pull Joburg right”, June 12).
Charles Parr
LETTER: Pricing SA’s fine wines
LETTER: Poverty of leadership
LETTER: Jobless article is incorrect
