Of course they are, because you cannot go around paying prices above the market for services or products, or employing people who are not delivering productivity.
Peter Major was quoted in the Sunday Times saying: “You need to give 30% away to people you don’t know, that don’t contribute anything, and then buy 70% from ANC cronies at inflated prices.”
Consider the SA military. About 70% of its budget is spent on salaries, but no ships sails or aircraft fly. Why? Because there are no hard skills to do this any more — everyone is moving paper around their desks.
What is the purpose of the military? To fight, or just to provide social grants at a higher level? Surely SA must cut the fat to the 30% that is the world standard, to be able to pay for fuel and services warplanes?
Our cities are running out of cash because they are employment agencies.
These are the results of transformation. This is what the ANC policies have done — you deserve a job or a rich contract because of what happened in the past, you don’t have to deliver or work or have a competitive price, “comrade”, as the ANC has your back.
Now there is no money left. Welcome to reality, Ronald Lamola.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE drained coffers
You cannot pay prices above the market for services or products, or employ unproductive people
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says policies aimed at redress and economic inclusion are increasingly under threat (“Black businesses have duty to support transformation policies, says Lamola”, June 5).
Of course they are, because you cannot go around paying prices above the market for services or products, or employing people who are not delivering productivity.
Peter Major was quoted in the Sunday Times saying: “You need to give 30% away to people you don’t know, that don’t contribute anything, and then buy 70% from ANC cronies at inflated prices.”
Consider the SA military. About 70% of its budget is spent on salaries, but no ships sails or aircraft fly. Why? Because there are no hard skills to do this any more — everyone is moving paper around their desks.
What is the purpose of the military? To fight, or just to provide social grants at a higher level? Surely SA must cut the fat to the 30% that is the world standard, to be able to pay for fuel and services warplanes?
Our cities are running out of cash because they are employment agencies.
These are the results of transformation. This is what the ANC policies have done — you deserve a job or a rich contract because of what happened in the past, you don’t have to deliver or work or have a competitive price, “comrade”, as the ANC has your back.
Now there is no money left. Welcome to reality, Ronald Lamola.
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Gwede Mantashe’s tweaks to minerals bill ‘not enough’
Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink
WATCH: Mantashe deletes BEE proposal for prospecting rights from draft bill
CHRIS BARRON: Beggars can’t be choosers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gwede Mantashe’s tweaks to minerals bill ‘not enough’
Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink
WATCH: Mantashe deletes BEE proposal for prospecting rights from draft bill
Newsmaker | 'Beggars can’t be choosers'
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.