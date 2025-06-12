Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pricing SA’s fine wines

Cheaper tends to be perceived as inferior quality

12 June 2025 - 17:38
Picture: 123RF/KAREL JOSEPH NOPPE BROOKS
Picture: 123RF/KAREL JOSEPH NOPPE BROOKS

Michael Fridjhon’s most recent column refers (“A chance to sample the best of Investec wine show”, June 11).

Ironically, international demand for SA fine wines could increase if the prices were hiked significantly; price is often perceived to be an indication of quality.

Perhaps SA fine wines are too reasonably priced for the international market, value for money perceived as inferior quality?

W van der Merwe
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

