Ironically, international demand for SA fine wines could increase if the prices were hiked significantly; price is often perceived to be an indication of quality.
Perhaps SA fine wines are too reasonably priced for the international market, value for money perceived as inferior quality?
W van der Merwe Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Pricing SA’s fine wines
Cheaper tends to be perceived as inferior quality
Michael Fridjhon’s most recent column refers (“A chance to sample the best of Investec wine show”, June 11).
W van der Merwe
