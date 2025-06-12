Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Next NPA boss must be fit for purpose

Reputation is not nearly enough for a post as critical as national director of public prosecutions

12 June 2025 - 17:58
Your editorial opinion refers (“Crisis of confidence in SA justice”, June 10).

There is no need to rehabilitate national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi’s reputation, which appears to be propped up by the mere fact that she is not corrupt herself rather than any demonstrated skill in leading a complex and large organisation, or by her brilliant jurisprudence.

At almost every level Batohi’s time at the helm of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been underwhelming. Her initial appeals for patience and understanding were conceded, only to be followed by failure after failure, scathing court judgments and a remarkable lack of success.

Complaining now about prosecutors in the NPA who are deliberately sabotaging cases, six years into her tenure, simply blots her copybook further — this is all on her.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should definitely not extend her tenure, and her replacement should be the product of a transparent process that gives partners in the government of national unity a seat at the table.

Glynnis Breytenbach is literally made for the job. But if not the brave choice, at least someone with real leadership credentials to move this vital institution forward, and who loves SA more than the ANC.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims

President says NPA boss will be given the opportunity to vent her frustrations
National
2 days ago

Panel should advise Ramaphosa on Batohi’s successor, think-tank says

NPA requires new leadership, says Centre for Development and Enterprise
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Crisis of confidence in SA justice

The NPA’s struggles are symptomatic of systemic flaws that need holistic solutions
Opinion
2 days ago
