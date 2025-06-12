Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is GDP data wrong too?

If per capita GDP growth had been just 2% over the past 17 years, the economy would be 40% bigger

12 June 2025 - 16:11
Graphic: 123RF/XTOCKIMAGES
Kabelo Khumalo’s article on employment in SA’s informal sector refers (“Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount”, June 10).

Over the past 17 years GDP growth has been less than population growth. If per capita GDP growth had been just 2%, the economy would be 40% larger.

Without that growth we would expect youth unemployment to be extremely elevated. Does Capitec’s lending success suggest that our GDP figures are also wrong?

The broader employment issue is: how many of our young adults have jobs in which their employers invest meaningfully in their skills development?

Shawn Hagedorn
Via BusinessLIVE

DUMA GQUBULE: Failed austerity to blame for low GDP growth and joblessness

All the pain over the past decade was pointless because the debt-to-GDP ratio soared
Opinion
2 days ago

Parks Tau backs call by Capitec CEO for new approach to unemployment data

He says the role of informal sector has 'arguably been understated for a long time'
National
2 days ago

BBBEE policy is a ‘substantial burden on SA economy’, report states

But Black Business Council head Elias Monage says the report is not backed by empirical evidence
National
4 hours ago
