Over the past 17 years GDP growth has been less than population growth. If per capita GDP growth had been just 2%, the economy would be 40% larger.
Without that growth we would expect youth unemployment to be extremely elevated. Does Capitec’s lending success suggest that our GDP figures are also wrong?
The broader employment issue is: how many of our young adults have jobs in which their employers invest meaningfully in their skills development?
Shawn Hagedorn Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Is GDP data wrong too?
If per capita GDP growth had been just 2% over the past 17 years, the economy would be 40% bigger
Kabelo Khumalo’s article on employment in SA’s informal sector refers (“Stats SA stands by jobless data as calls for review mount”, June 10).
Shawn Hagedorn
Via BusinessLIVE
