Opinion / Letters

LETTER: End of cadre socialist ideas

Ramaphosa will be forced to get rid of these parasitic ideas to get any Agoa benefits

12 June 2025 - 18:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Ann Bernstein needn’t worry, all these cadre socialist type ideas will come to a full stop when US President Donald Trump eventually decides on the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal (“SA needs to align public objectives with market realities”, June 11).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be forced to get rid of these parasitic ideas to get any Agoa benefits, by which time the ANC will be a 25% party making way for a new non-revolutionary leadership in SA.

Andy Rodger
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC’s survival at the mercy of the courts as DA challenges its transformation laws

The Expropriation Act, BBBEE, National Health Insurance and Employment Equity Act under scrutiny
National
2 weeks ago

Mashatile slams ‘political interference’ in state institutions

Seminar on ‘strengthening the political-administrative interface’ hears meddling weaken public service
Politics
1 week ago

LETTER: Clip cadre deployment’s wings

Rise Mzansi’s disquiet over strange goings-on in recruiting new SAA CEO among ANC supporters is justified
Opinion
3 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC is getting it wrong

Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Politics
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Foster business confidence

March version of budget should address absence of new investment
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RISENGA MALULEKE: Stats SA’s numbers are open to ...
Opinion
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Tough as nails: Zille’s unyielding ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEVA SEIDMAN MAKGETLA: Why prices keep rising at ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Big spending deputy president
Opinion

Related Articles

ANN BERNSTEIN: SA needs to align public objectives with market realities

Opinion

LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must leave the GNU

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE plans a red flag to US

Opinion / Letters

SA submits trade package to US

National

LETTER: China a pragmatic choice

Opinion / Letters

BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House

Life

LETTER: US’s selective targeting seems to mask darker impulse

Opinion / Letters

LETTER : No prospect of US reset

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa failed to elaborate

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s silence over Malema’s rhetoric raises questions

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.