President Cyril Ramaphosa will be forced to get rid of these parasitic ideas to get any Agoa benefits, by which time the ANC will be a 25% party making way for a new non-revolutionary leadership in SA.
Andy Rodger Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: End of cadre socialist ideas
Ramaphosa will be forced to get rid of these parasitic ideas to get any Agoa benefits
Ann Bernstein needn’t worry, all these cadre socialist type ideas will come to a full stop when US President Donald Trump eventually decides on the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal (“SA needs to align public objectives with market realities”, June 11).
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be forced to get rid of these parasitic ideas to get any Agoa benefits, by which time the ANC will be a 25% party making way for a new non-revolutionary leadership in SA.
Andy Rodger
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC’s survival at the mercy of the courts as DA challenges its transformation laws
Mashatile slams ‘political interference’ in state institutions
LETTER: Clip cadre deployment’s wings
NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC is getting it wrong
LETTER: Foster business confidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANN BERNSTEIN: SA needs to align public objectives with market realities
LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books
LETTER: DA must leave the GNU
LETTER: BEE plans a red flag to US
SA submits trade package to US
LETTER: China a pragmatic choice
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House
LETTER: US’s selective targeting seems to mask darker impulse
LETTER : No prospect of US reset
LETTER: Ramaphosa failed to elaborate
LETTER: ANC’s silence over Malema’s rhetoric raises questions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.