LETTER: President is past his sell-by date

The announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to convene a national convention in August to lay the groundwork for a national dialogue is just another disappointing step in his long history of plans and promises that come to naught (“Cyril Ramaphosa seeks new social compact”, June 11).
The president plans to do an awful lot of things. In fact he’s been mouthing off about great plans for so long he’s known as the Great Planner and Postulator.
One of his greatest plans was his lie about load-shedding in September 2015, when he promised it would be a thing of the past within 18-24 months. Well, we all know how that great plan ended up …
Ramaphosa is really just a hollow man; a stuffed shirt, long out of ideas and incapable of any useful action. It’s quite sad, really. All that early promise came to naught.
There was a reason Mandela promoted Thabo Mbeki over Ramaphosa, and it’s been staring us in the face for years. Ramaphosa showed us who he really is at Marikana, and we should have believed him then.
He’s confirmed this repeatedly since then, including that farcical, embarrassing and cowardly postulation in response to the cushions stuffed with his undeclared dollars at Phala Phala.
He is perhaps SA’s biggest disappointment, and certainly one of our foremost modern tragedies. The Hollow Man is really long past his sell-by date.
Mark Lowe Durban
