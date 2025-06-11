Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poverty of leadership

Vast military budgets are an indictment of world leaders

11 June 2025 - 15:23
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

I listened with sadness to the statement by Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte about the need for members countries to increase their defence spending to 5% of their national budgets.

Yes, it has become necessary because of the threat posed by Russia and the arms race elsewhere. And then the reckless and cynical statement from the White House that Russia and Ukraine are like schoolboys fighting in the playground, and that they should be allowed to fight a little longer (while the US president sets his troops loose on his own people).

Furthermore, billions of dollars have been spent on Gaza. Why then my sadness about the necessary increase of defence spending by Nato? In my mind’s eye I imagined what a difference these vast budgets could make in saving our planet’s forests and oceans and alleviating the poverty caused by climate change.

Then the cynical words from the White House echo in my ears: “Climate change is a hoax and rising sea levels mean we will have more seafront property.”

The biggest poverty today is the lack of real leadership — young people have to step in, risking their lives on a small boat to draw the attention of the word on the death and starvation in Gaza. They are holding up mirrors to world leaders.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Hegseth wants Nato spending hike locked in by end-June

Pentagon chief confident defence alliance will agree to Trump’s proposed 5% target
6 days ago
