Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gauteng industrial parks in disarray

Dysfunctional facilities stifle growth and development of small businesses, which could assist in job creation

11 June 2025 - 15:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Joburg CBD skyline. Picture: RYAN ENSLIN/FILE
The Joburg CBD skyline. Picture: RYAN ENSLIN/FILE

Thousands of Gauteng youth are unemployed, while many are entrepreneurs with no proper space to produce and market their goods and services, despite the Gauteng government spending R134.9m on upgrading industrial parks in the province.

The DA in Gauteng conducted numerous oversight inspections at these industrial parks in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Orlando, Pennyville and Dobsonville, where we discovered that they remain in disarray.

This is stifling the growth and development of small businesses, which in turn would assist in job creation. Furthermore, their dilapidated state has made them hotspots for criminal activities, endangering communities and deterring investment.

These parks are supposed to drive economic growth, yet they are littered with mounds of scrap metal, crumbling infrastructure and minimal economic activity. This is a betrayal of our youth, who deserve vibrant spaces to nurture their entrepreneurial dreams.

When young people are engaged in meaningful activities such as education, skills development, jobs or entrepreneurship, they are less likely to fall into a life of crime, drug and substance abuse.

This youth month, we implore the Gauteng government to commit to transforming these industrial parks into a beacon of opportunities for young entrepreneurs, particularly in the face of such high unemployment rates.

Nazley Sharif, MPL
DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates

Federal council chair Helen Zille has indicated she is considering running for Joburg mayor
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Gauteng ramps up efforts to become more accessible

Business Day TV speaks to Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of Gautrain
National
1 day ago

Judge accuses RAF of wasting millions on ‘chaotic’ court cases

Judge Jan Swanepoel says ‘huge sums of public money’ are lost because the Road Accident Fund has not dealt with matters properly
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
AYABONGA CAWE: Goodyear SA skids as trade wheel ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Gayton’s self-sacrifice speaks of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEVA SEIDMAN MAKGETLA: Why prices keep rising at ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
5.
RAYMOND PARSONS: A fixed 3% inflation target ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: BEE counters business fundamentals

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malatsi reinvents the wheel

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Racial laws a threat to majority

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.