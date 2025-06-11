Thousands of Gauteng youth are unemployed, while many are entrepreneurs with no proper space to produce and market their goods and services, despite the Gauteng government spending R134.9m on upgrading industrial parks in the province.
The DA in Gauteng conducted numerous oversight inspections at these industrial parks in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Orlando, Pennyville and Dobsonville, where we discovered that they remain in disarray.
This is stifling the growth and development of small businesses, which in turn would assist in job creation. Furthermore, their dilapidated state has made them hotspots for criminal activities, endangering communities and deterring investment.
These parks are supposed to drive economic growth, yet they are littered with mounds of scrap metal, crumbling infrastructure and minimal economic activity. This is a betrayal of our youth, who deserve vibrant spaces to nurture their entrepreneurial dreams.
When young people are engaged in meaningful activities such as education, skills development, jobs or entrepreneurship, they are less likely to fall into a life of crime, drug and substance abuse.
This youth month, we implore the Gauteng government to commit to transforming these industrial parks into a beacon of opportunities for young entrepreneurs, particularly in the face of such high unemployment rates.
Nazley Sharif, MPL DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development
LETTER: Gauteng industrial parks in disarray
Dysfunctional facilities stifle growth and development of small businesses, which could assist in job creation
