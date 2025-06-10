Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Open labour market to create growth

Quotas against foreign nationals will be counterproductive and divisive

10 June 2025 - 15:24
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Marthinus van Staden’s article refers (“Labour migration white paper has a lot of good, but some bad and ugly too”, June 9).

The department of employment & labour has embarked on modernising our country’s labour migration policy, which has not been fully reviewed for a significant period. If done right, this presents economic growth opportunities — but will be counterproductive and divisive if quotas against foreign nationals are introduced.

The policy states that quotas are under consideration, which the DA rejects as it is not based on evidence and is regressive. The policy also contradicts itself in stating that foreign nationals have had no impact on our unemployment crisis. When foreign nationals bring capital and expertise with an aim to start a business, we should not only encourage them but assist them to get started as soon as possible.

The department must implement measures to open our labour market to generate economic growth. We have seen the potential of measures such as home affairs’ e-visa scheme to attract critical skills. This is based on evidence and is working well.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

