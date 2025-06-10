Malatsi also knows the department of trade, industry & competition is the custodian of policy that drives the wheels of these contributions, for such entities to fulfil the priorities of broad-based BEE. Strangely, Malatsi chooses to reinvent the wheel.
Ideally, Starlink would apply for exemption if it’s unable to sell a 30% stake to a broad-based group of black investors. It could thereby append a programme outlining how it would contribute towards building a competitive and sustainable black-owned satellite service ecosystem.
It clear that Malatsi is manoeuvring to offer a preferential mechanism to waive Starlink’s obligation through a pointless policy directive.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Malatsi reinvents the wheel
Minister planning a preferential mechanism for Starlink through a pointless policy directive
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi knows multinationals that are prohibited from selling equity by global practice qualify for recognition of their equity equivalent contributions in the place of the sale of assets (“Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, Malatsi tells MPs”, May 27).
Malatsi also knows the department of trade, industry & competition is the custodian of policy that drives the wheels of these contributions, for such entities to fulfil the priorities of broad-based BEE. Strangely, Malatsi chooses to reinvent the wheel.
Ideally, Starlink would apply for exemption if it’s unable to sell a 30% stake to a broad-based group of black investors. It could thereby append a programme outlining how it would contribute towards building a competitive and sustainable black-owned satellite service ecosystem.
It clear that Malatsi is manoeuvring to offer a preferential mechanism to waive Starlink’s obligation through a pointless policy directive.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Trump warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Musk funds Democrats
GUGU LOURIE: China v US in tech: can SA afford to pick sides?
South Korea’s Hanwha disposes of Eutelsat stake at steep loss
Trump and Musk to speak after trading insults on social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Black businesses have duty to support transformation policies, says Lamola
JORDAN GRIFFITHS: Malatsi’s directive targets crony capitalism and elite BEE ...
NATASHA MARRIAN: Starlink: it’s more than just political noise
WATCH: Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, says Malatsi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.