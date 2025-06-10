Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malatsi reinvents the wheel

Minister planning a preferential mechanism for Starlink through a pointless policy directive

10 June 2025 - 14:07
Communications minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI

Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi knows multinationals that are prohibited from selling equity by global practice qualify for recognition of their equity equivalent contributions in the place of the sale of assets (“Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, Malatsi tells MPs”, May 27).

Malatsi also knows the department of trade, industry & competition is the custodian of policy that drives the wheels of these contributions, for such entities to fulfil the priorities of broad-based BEE. Strangely, Malatsi chooses to reinvent the wheel.

Ideally, Starlink would apply for exemption if it’s unable to sell a 30% stake to a broad-based group of black investors. It could thereby append a programme outlining how it would contribute towards building a competitive and sustainable black-owned satellite service ecosystem.

It clear that Malatsi is manoeuvring to offer a preferential mechanism to waive Starlink’s obligation through a pointless policy directive.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. 

Trump warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Musk funds Democrats

US President Donald Trump ‘assumes’ relationship with Musk is over, ‘has no intention of speaking to him’
World
2 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: China v US in tech: can SA afford to pick sides?

Even as our government cosplays anti-Western resistance, our financial system remains chained to American infrastructure.
Opinion
2 days ago

South Korea’s Hanwha disposes of Eutelsat stake at steep loss

The Starlink rival is on the hunt for new investors
Companies
4 days ago

Trump and Musk to speak after trading insults on social media

‘Without me, Trump would have lost the election,’ Elon Musk wrote on X
World
4 days ago
