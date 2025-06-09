Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must leave the GNU

Party should bring Ramaphosa’s presidency to a swift no-confidence end

09 June 2025 - 16:32
The DA's John Steenhuisen, left, and Western Cape premier Alan Winde in Pretoria, in January 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The DA's John Steenhuisen, left, and Western Cape premier Alan Winde in Pretoria, in January 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A falling-out between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump was inevitable, illustrating gargantuan conflict levels in the new administration after only 100 days in office, and foretelling an impending American social and economic collapse (“Trump hits out at Musk as public feud escalates”, June 5).

Gold prices and increasing US treasury yields confirm a terminal failure in dollar confidence. Its final denouement as the reserve currency began with Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs on April 2.

To paraphrase JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, by the third quarter a financial hurricane will engulf the globe.

In SA, thanks to 30 years of ANC rule we have a debt-to-GDP ratio of almost 100% if state-owned enterprises are included, an effective growth rate of zero, an unemployment rate of more than 40%, and a level of institutional corruption which, in the opinion of retired chief justice Raymond Zondo, is tantamount to rule by criminal syndicate. 

Last year the ANC should have lost power after its dismal electoral showing, but was in effect kept in power by the DA. Far from signs of reform and sanity, only last week President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfirmed the ANC’s determination to continue on its Nongqawusian mission, thereby ensuring SA’s helplessness in the face of the coming chaos.

VAT theatrics and legal challenges to legislation look good, but there is no longer time for political games. The DA must leave the government of national unity and bring Ramaphosa’s presidency to a swift no-confidence end, thus giving the country a little time to prepare.

Emergency measures should include ironclad conditions as encouragement for foreign skills and capital to revitalise SA’s mining potential; the repeal of all racial/BEE legislation to allow a small business recovery; and the resurrection of the death penalty for aggravated murder and lethal attacks on law enforcement officials.

Collectively, these should generate confidence in a new beginning. Whether there is time for them to take effect before the hurricane hits is another matter.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

