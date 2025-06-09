LETTER: ANC only good at graft

If you want a yardstick against which to measure the failures of the ANC, consider its absolute failure to maintain the water supply infrastructure, which is putting the lives of many of our people at risk.
There are handbooks and instruction manuals detailing the routines to be followed to maintain delivery. It is not rocket science.
Yet the only thing the ANC has done efficiently is corruption — that and covering up and failure/refusal to prosecute those who have been identified as being a part of the corruption merry-go-round.
Why did we bother with the horrendously expensive Zondo state capture commission, and the many other investigations? Obviously just to kick the can down the road.
Geoff Mansell Hyde Park
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.