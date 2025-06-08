MAGA supporters. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Every country has a public persona embodied in the sum total of its values, people, leadership, history and its institutions.
The public persona of the US has been one of a country born of the genuine endeavours of a nation to build a country on tried and tested values with freedom, democracy and the rule of law enshrined in its constitution.
Yes, they have had some flawed leaders over time, and flawed practices such as segregation, but they always seemed to find their soul again guided by the checks and balances built into their system. And yes, at times their strength was also their weakness: there were instances where they used their military muscle for the wrong causes and based on false readings.
Overall, they have largely been a force for the good and a stabilising influence on the global scene. However, the title “leader of the free world” is on shaky ground regarding leadership and freedom in the Maga era.
This development is destabilising the world order and shifting the global balance of power. It is also leading to a healthy reassessment by other democracies of their reliance on the US.
Whether the US will find its soul again, only time will tell. Meanwhile, countries that value the principles of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and the rules-based international system, are already preparing themselves for a new dispensation of less reliance on an important traditional ally.
All in all, also based on my international experience, I believe democracy has the resilience to outlive this onslaught from within.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
LETTER: US persona shifts in Maga era
The title ‘leader of the free world’ is on shaky ground regarding leadership and freedom
