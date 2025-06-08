Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stuck in black nationalism

Most voters seem unfazed by leadership that more resembles a mafia organisation than a political party

08 June 2025 - 15:37
Does Peter Bruce think that if the DA had policies that “appeal directly to the black voter because they are black”, these same policies would appeal to their current voter base? (“DA still needs to find its true colours”, June 5.)

It is clear that 60% of those that vote are, at best, ambivalent about black nationalism in one form or the other — and seem unfazed with leadership that more closely resembles a mafia organisation than a political party.

I love the diversity of race, culture and religion in SA, but authors such as Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray give good reasons why multicultural societies don’t work that well politically, even in democracies.

Not great for us minorities, but it is what it is and black nationalism (with the resultant economic fallout) is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

