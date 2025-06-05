LETTER: US’s selective targeting seems to mask darker impulse

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of a travel ban targeting 12 countries raises profound questions about America’s approach to global engagement and security. While the administration frames this as an essential national security policy, the timing and targeting demand critical scrutiny.
The justification crumbles under examination. Trump cited this week’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, as evidence for the ban’s necessity, yet the Egyptian perpetrator hails from a country notably absent from the restricted list. This glaring inconsistency exposes the policy’s arbitrary nature and undermines claims of evidence-based security measures.
The geographic targeting reveals troubling patterns. Ten of the 19 affected countries are African, with nine being majority-black nations, including Sierra Leone, Togo and Equatorial Guinea -countries not known for hosting major terrorist threats. This selective targeting raises uncomfortable questions about whether security concerns mask deeper discriminatory impulses.
International relations consequences loom large. This broad-brush approach alienates potential allies, undermines the US’s soft power and weakens global co-operation at a time when it is essential. The policy risks worsening already strained geopolitical tensions, as Trump’s tariff threats and aid cuts have already damaged relationships.
The human cost is immediate and tangible. A 31-year-old Myanmar teacher’s state department exchange programme now hangs in limbo, while tens of thousands of Afghans with pending cases, especially family members, will now be blocked from reaching safety regardless of their loyalty to the US.
The visa overstay rationale falls flat under scrutiny. The administration cites high overstay rates, with Chad at 49.54% for tourist visas, as justification. Yet this logic punishes entire populations for individual violations, amounting to collective punishment that contradicts US values of individual accountability.
Economic and diplomatic costs compound the concerns. Universities lose talented international students, businesses forfeit global partnerships, and the US’s cultural influence diminishes. The policy’s broad scope threatens not only scientific collaboration but also academic exchange programmes that have historically strengthened America’s competitive edge.
Does this enhance US security or merely provide political theatre? The US Supreme Court’s 2018 validation of presidential authority does not make this policy wise or effective. When security measures appear more performative than protective America risks sacrificing its global standing for the illusion of safety.
The precedent set is equally troubling. If visa overstay rates and bureaucratic inefficiencies justify wholesale bans, which nations might find themselves next on this expanding list? Such unpredictability undermines the US’s reliability as a global partner.
True security comes through engagement, not isolation.
Pikolomzi Qaba
Via email
